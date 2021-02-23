Alpha Lithium (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.67. 962,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,252,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.

Alpha Lithium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALLIF)

Alpha Lithium Corporation operates as a lithium exploration company in North America and Argentina. Its principal property is the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Voltaic Minerals Corp.

