Alpha Finance Lab Market Capitalization Achieves $233.37 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $233.37 million and approximately $193.27 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $246.72 or 0.00477487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00068692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00086149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00057013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.47 or 0.00502179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00071343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00026357 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.