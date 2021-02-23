AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 785 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after buying an additional 696,828 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after buying an additional 1,538,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after acquiring an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $5.70 on Tuesday, hitting $248.30. The stock had a trading volume of 488,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,523,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.44. The stock has a market cap of $671.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

