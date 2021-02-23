AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,989 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,377,000 after buying an additional 116,328 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,519,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,769,000 after buying an additional 205,454 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after acquiring an additional 916,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,079,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,650,000 after acquiring an additional 145,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $$50.81 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,226,472 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80.

