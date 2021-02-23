AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,000 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 417.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 670.0% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.45. 118,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,819,400. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.68. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.71.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.