AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Purchases 346 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.22. The stock had a trading volume of 45,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,302. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

