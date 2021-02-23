Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,346 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.06% of Repligen worth $208,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 5.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 13.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 58,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.60.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $210.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.40. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 257.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.