Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $185.63 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.67% of American Water Works worth $185,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

NYSE AWK opened at $151.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.72 and its 200-day moving average is $152.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

