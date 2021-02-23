Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $179.92 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 230,181 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $179,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in KLA by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in KLA by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in KLA by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $316.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $342.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

