Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $164.40 Million Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,187,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 193,983 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.95% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $164,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.44.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $4,107,000.00. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $562,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,243 shares of company stock valued at $4,984,427 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $144.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.83 and a 200-day moving average of $116.02.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

