Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 230.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $197,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.04.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $55.74.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

