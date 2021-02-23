Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Position Lifted by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,854,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,273 shares during the quarter. Alliance Data Systems makes up 1.9% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $137,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 442.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADS. Argus raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.87.

Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $2.56 on Tuesday, reaching $89.67. 18,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,579. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $99.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

