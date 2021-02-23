Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Barclays

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price increased by Barclays from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $108.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.97. Allegion has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $127.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,030,538,000 after acquiring an additional 754,417 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $836,277,000 after buying an additional 287,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allegion by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,411,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,305,000 after buying an additional 132,419 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Allegion by 29.7% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,016,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,414,000 after buying an additional 461,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Allegion by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,034,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,381,000 after buying an additional 176,967 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

