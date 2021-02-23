Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 396,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Alithya Group were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the third quarter valued at $1,063,000. 30.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALYA stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Alithya Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $123.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALYA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.94.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

