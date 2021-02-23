Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) SVP Robert Alan Hansen Sells 600 Shares

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $48,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,939.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE AIN opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.08.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

AIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Albany International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Albany International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Albany International by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Albany International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.