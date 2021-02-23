Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIN shares. TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $48,162.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,939.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Albany International by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIN stock traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $83.36. 7,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,549. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.08. Albany International has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $82.99.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

