Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) traded down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.68 and last traded at $12.70. 1,998,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,391,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.23.

Get Ajax I alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJAX. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of Ajax I in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ajax I in the fourth quarter valued at $1,445,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ajax I in the fourth quarter valued at $2,106,000. Finally, Caxton Corp bought a new stake in Ajax I during the fourth quarter valued at $3,103,000.

Ajax I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ajax I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajax I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.