Airbus’ (EADSY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EADSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Airbus has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EADSY stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Airbus has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $34.01.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.