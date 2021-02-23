Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $195.34 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.13.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.