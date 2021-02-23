Airbloc Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.96 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Airbloc token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Airbloc has a market cap of $3.96 million and $58,980.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Airbloc has traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00055108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.64 or 0.00704892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00038433 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00026290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00059790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Airbloc Token Profile

Airbloc (ABL) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

