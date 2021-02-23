Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,934,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 602,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,524,000 after buying an additional 18,375 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD traded down $3.03 on Tuesday, reaching $262.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,795. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

