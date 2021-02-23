Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,984 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APD opened at $265.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.33.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

