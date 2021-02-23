Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives $293.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $293.73.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $265.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.33.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

