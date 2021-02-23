Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:AL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.85. 57,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,077. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.40.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.
Air Lease Company Profile
Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.
