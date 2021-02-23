Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.85. 57,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,077. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $1,056,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820 over the last 90 days. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

