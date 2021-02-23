Agora (NASDAQ:API) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Agora (NASDAQ:API) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of API stock traded down $5.74 on Tuesday, reaching $73.21. 154,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,054. Agora has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $114.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.05.

API has been the topic of a number of research reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research initiated coverage on Agora in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

