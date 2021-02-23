Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) (LON:AGK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $545.26

Shares of Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) (LON:AGK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 545.26 ($7.12) and traded as high as GBX 838 ($10.95). Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) shares last traded at GBX 835 ($10.91), with a volume of 468,679 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 510 ($6.66).

Get Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 704.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 545.26. The stock has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.