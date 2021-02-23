AGF Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 21.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,246. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

ABMD stock opened at $322.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.23. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 70.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

