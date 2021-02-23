AGF Investments Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Fastly by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 34.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Fastly by 498.0% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 23,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $2,180,451.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,875 shares in the company, valued at $34,444,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,239 shares of company stock worth $7,998,369 in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.26 and its 200-day moving average is $89.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.36 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

