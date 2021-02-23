AGF Investments Inc. Sells 214,845 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,845 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $167,521,000. Conning Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 12,881.6% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 586,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 581,602 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $31,901,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 293.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 515,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,124,000 after purchasing an additional 384,637 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,989.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 368,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after purchasing an additional 356,699 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

NYSE:TSN opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.19.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

