AGF Investments Inc. Sells 12,648 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,648 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter worth $72,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 33.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nielsen alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLSN. Citigroup upped their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NLSN stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.