AGF Investments Inc. Has $321,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,059 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 21,822 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 97.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

