AGF Investments Inc. Has $253,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 716.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERUS. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 68,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the third quarter worth $827,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 166.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 62,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 39,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF stock opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.70.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

