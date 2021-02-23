AGF Investments Inc. Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NewMarket by 75.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4,982.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in NewMarket by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 46,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 11.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NEU opened at $396.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $408.06 and its 200-day moving average is $380.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.41. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $304.65 and a fifty-two week high of $458.51.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

