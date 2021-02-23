ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AGESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock opened at $57.52 on Monday. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $57.60. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.81.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

