AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Director Sells $126,410.00 in Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $126,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,065.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wolfgang Deml also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00.

NYSE:AGCO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.14. 17,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,813. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $128.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AGCO by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of AGCO by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

