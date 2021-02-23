Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce sales of $5.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.60 billion and the highest is $5.65 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $22.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.57 billion to $22.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.89 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on AFL shares. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.70.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,974 shares of company stock worth $4,873,082 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.02. The stock had a trading volume of 136,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

