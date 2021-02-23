Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Trading Up 32.5%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) shares were up 32.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 760,745 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 190,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $218.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of -0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.43 million during the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 27.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.