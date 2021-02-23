AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ASIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. CL King upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

ASIX opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $831.09 million, a PE ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $30.43.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. Equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 324.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.