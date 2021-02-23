AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
ASIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. CL King upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.
ASIX opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $831.09 million, a PE ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $30.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 324.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AdvanSix Company Profile
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
