Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,524 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $21,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.64.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $167.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $177.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.01.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

