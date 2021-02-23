AdEx Network (ADX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.20 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One AdEx Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001158 BTC on exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $62.46 million and $12.20 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00051393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.56 or 0.00689190 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00031225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00037482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00056800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,024.34 or 0.04285406 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 121,367,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,225,294 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

AdEx Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

