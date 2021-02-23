Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Down 10.3% on Insider Selling

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s share price traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $56.41 and last traded at $56.72. 868,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 724,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.21.

Specifically, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 16,790 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $995,311.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,794,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,373,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,964,172 shares of company stock valued at $114,815,008. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -59.71 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 135.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $835,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at $6,189,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at $5,006,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

