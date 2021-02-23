Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

GOLF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 180,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.83. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

