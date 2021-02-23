Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATVI. Barclays lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.93.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $96.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

