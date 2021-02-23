ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will announce ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $59,740.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,607.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the sale, the president now owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,482,000 after buying an additional 134,840 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 379,685 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACAD stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 27,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,544. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

