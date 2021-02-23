Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACHC opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

ACHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

