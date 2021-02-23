Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.71.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $27,155.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 772,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,922.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $50,475.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 920,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 851,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,982 over the last three months. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,168 shares during the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

