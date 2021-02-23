Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,045 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,102 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 176,040 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,346,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,461,281,000 after acquiring an additional 166,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,071. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $122.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

