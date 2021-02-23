A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $10.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.32.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

