96,200 Shares in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSIAU) Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSIAU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 96,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSIAU opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.41. TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $21.75.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Company Profile

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

