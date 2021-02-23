91,104 Shares in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 88,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 42,834 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of NORW stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $13.45.

